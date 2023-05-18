Kenneth Followill, judge in Columbus ‘Stocking Strangler’ trial, dies at 87

In 1973, he served on the first Judicial Council of Georgia, the group that establishes policies and guidance for the state judiciary and makes recommendations to the Georgia General Assembly. While serving as chief judge for the Chattahoochee Circuit, he helped manage the court system.

“He was on the bench when I started serving on council,” Mayor Pro-Tem Gary Allen, first elected in 1992, told the newspaper. “He was very amenable and agreeable to talk, just about anytime, and did a wonderful job as a Superior Court judge. He served the citizens well, both from the judicial side and the government side.”

Citywide Councilor Judy Thomas said councilors relied on Followill’s judgment.

“Not only was he around for a long time, but he did such a good job, we wanted him to stay around,” she said. “He was fair and impartial. You could trust him to do the right thing.”

Bill Smith, now a senior judge who was district attorney at the time of the Stocking Strangler trial, said Columbus will miss Followill's calm guidance. He described his friend's death as "a real loss to me and to the community.”