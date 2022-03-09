Kennesaw State's interim president sole finalist for top job

During her eight months as interim president, Schwaig has focused has focused on “student-centered policies and practices aimed at improving retention, progression and graduation rates,” state education officials said in a news release.

“She has a demonstrated track record of putting students, faculty and staff first, and would be a great fit for a university and campus community she already knows so well," Regent Neil Pruitt Jr. said.

Schwaig has also been the Dinos Eminent Scholar Chair of Entrepreneurial Management and professor of information systems. She’s also served as the dean of KSU’s Michael J. Coles College of Business. Schwaig joined the faculty at KSU in 2002.

Before joining KSU, she was on the faculty at Georgia State University, the University of South Carolina and Baylor University in Texas.