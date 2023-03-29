X

Kennesaw State's Abdur-Rahim hired as South Florida coach

Georgia News
4 hours ago
Amir Abdur-Rahim has been named as the coach at South Florida after leading Kennesaw State to its first-ever Division I NCAA Tournament berth this season

TAMPA, Fla (AP) — Amir Abdur-Rahim has been hired as the coach at South Florida after leading Kennesaw State to its first-ever Division I NCAA Tournament berth this season.

USF director of athletics Michael Kelly announced the decision on Wednesday.

Abdur-Rahim replaces Brian Gregory, who fired on March 10 after after going 79-107 over six seasons. The Bulls were 14-18 this season.

Abdur-Rahim led Kennesaw State to a 26-9 record and ASUN Conference regular-season and tournament titles. His older brother, Shareef, was a 13-year NBA veteran and is now the president of the NBA’s G League.

“Everything that we were looking for in a leader for our men’s basketball program, we found in Amir,” Kelly said in a statement. “He is a man of high character who is a proven recruiter, program-builder, and winner that creates unparalleled student-athlete experiences. In our conversations, it became clear that he has a vision for USF Basketball."

Abdur-Rahim spent four seasons at Kennesaw State, which moved to Division I from Division II in 2005-06.

The Owls became the fastest team, just three years, to ever reach the NCAA Tournament after a one-win season. Kennesaw State, a No. 14 seed, lost 72-67 to No. 3 seed Xavier in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Abdur-Rahim had a 45-74 record over four seasons with the Owls, but went 39-27 the last two years including a school-record 26 wins in 2022-23.

Among his stops as an assistant coach were Georgia, Texas A&M and Murray State.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

