Kennesaw State's Abdur-Rahim hired as South Florida coach

Abdur-Rahim spent four seasons at Kennesaw State, which moved to Division I from Division II in 2005-06.

The Owls became the fastest team, just three years, to ever reach the NCAA Tournament after a one-win season. Kennesaw State, a No. 14 seed, lost 72-67 to No. 3 seed Xavier in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Abdur-Rahim had a 45-74 record over four seasons with the Owls, but went 39-27 the last two years including a school-record 26 wins in 2022-23.

Among his stops as an assistant coach were Georgia, Texas A&M and Murray State.

