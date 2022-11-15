ajc logo
X

Kennesaw State wallops Brewton-Parker, wins in 95-36 rout

Georgia News
2 hours ago
Chris Youngblood had 15 points in Kennesaw State’s 95-36 win against Brewton-Parker

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Chris Youngblood had 15 points in Kennesaw State’s 95-36 win against Brewton-Parker on Monday night.

Youngblood had six rebounds for the Owls (2-1). Simeon Cottle scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six assists and three steals. Quincy Adekokoya recorded 15 points and shot 6 for 12, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc.

The Barons (0-1) were led by Aaron Udell, who recorded seven points. Chance Hatcher added six points and six rebounds for Brewton-Parker. In addition, Dane Fisher finished with six points.

NEXT UP

Kennesaw State visits SE Louisiana in its next matchup on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man hit by car, killed after confronting driver doing doughnuts in DeKalb8h ago

Credit: Valdosta Today

Valdosta prof’s ‘woke’ lesson draws parent fire, free speech support
20h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

BREAKING: Kemp to testify before Fulton grand jury Tuesday
6h ago

Credit: AP

Bulldogs withstand RedHawks’ comeback in 77-70 win
2h ago

Credit: AP

Bulldogs withstand RedHawks’ comeback in 77-70 win
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

‘We’re still up in the clouds’: Braves’ Michael Harris wins NL Rookie of the Year
4h ago
The Latest
Young and Atlanta host Tatum and the Celtics
24m ago
GA Lottery
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Jumbo Bucks Lotto' game
1h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays
Another term in hand, Brian Kemp solidifies political network
20h ago
Congress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-election
20h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top