Kennesaw State visits Georgia State after Edwards' 21-point performance

By The Associated Press
53 minutes ago

Kennesaw State Owls (6-3) at Georgia State Panthers (4-4)

Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State hosts Kennesaw State after Cesare Edwards scored 21 points in Georgia State's 105-76 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Panthers have gone 3-0 at home. Georgia State is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 75.4 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Owls have gone 0-1 away from home. Kennesaw State ranks seventh in the CUSA shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

Georgia State makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Kennesaw State has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Kennesaw State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Georgia State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zarigue Nutter is shooting 45.6% and averaging 17.4 points for the Panthers.

Simeon Cottle is shooting 37.5% and averaging 15.9 points for the Owls.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

