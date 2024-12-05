Kennesaw State visits Georgia State after Edwards' 21-point performance

The Panthers have gone 3-0 at home. Georgia State is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 75.4 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Owls have gone 0-1 away from home. Kennesaw State ranks seventh in the CUSA shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

Georgia State makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Kennesaw State has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Kennesaw State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Georgia State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zarigue Nutter is shooting 45.6% and averaging 17.4 points for the Panthers.

Simeon Cottle is shooting 37.5% and averaging 15.9 points for the Owls.

