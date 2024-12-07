Georgia News

Kennesaw State visits Chattanooga on 3-game road slide

Kennesaw State enters a matchup against Chattanooga after losing three road games in a row
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Kennesaw State Owls (2-4) at Chattanooga Mocs (4-5)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hits the road against Chattanooga looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Mocs are 3-2 on their home court. Chattanooga averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Owls are 0-3 in road games. Kennesaw State has a 1-4 record against teams over .500.

Chattanooga scores 61.3 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 61.8 Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State averages 8.0 more points per game (64.3) than Chattanooga allows (56.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Caia Elisaldez is scoring 10.6 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Mocs.

Keyarah Berry is shooting 41.4% and averaging 17.0 points for the Owls.

