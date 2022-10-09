ajc logo
X

Kennesaw State trips North Alabama 40-34 in 2OT

Georgia News
11 hours ago
Isaac Foster scored with 21 seconds left in regulation and ran 12 yards for a touchdown in the second overtime to rally Kennesaw State to a 40-34 win over North Alabama

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Isaac Foster scored with 21 seconds left in regulation and ran 12 yards for a touchdown in the second overtime to rally Kennesaw State to a 40-34 win over North Alabama on Saturday night.

After Foster's burst around left end, the defense stood tall with Markeith Montgomery defending the fourth-and-7 pass from the 22.

Noah Walters and Takairee Kenebrew hooked up for a 60-yard touchdown with 3:43 to play to put North Alabama up 27-20. The Owls, who had 227 yards rushing, worked their way back to fourth-and-goal at the 1 when Xavier Shepherd hit Foster on a play-action pass to tie the game.

On a third-and-16 to open the overtime, Walters and Kenebrew connected for their third touchdown for 31 yards. Shepherd responded with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Hill on third-and-8.

Shepherd finished 13-of-18 passing for 172 yards and kept the ball 34 times for 102 yards and two more scores for the Owls (2-3, 1-0 Atlantic Sun). Foster had six runs for 36 yards and five catches for 76.

Walters was 15 of 27 for 326 yards with Kenebrew catching four for a career-best 162 yards in the first-ever A-Sun game for the Lions (1-4, 0-1).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Texts between Herschel Walker’s wife, ex-girlfriend add twist to abortion drama19h ago

Credit: AP

Braves will play Phillies, who eliminated Cardinals
7h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Atlanta Public Schools official resigns amid human resources upheaval

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia legend Vince Dooley hospitalized
18h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia legend Vince Dooley hospitalized
18h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How the Braves built a well-oiled machine that could be here to stay
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Curtis Compton

No. 2 UGA routs Auburn 42-10 in Deep South's Oldest Rivalry
9h ago
GA Lottery
9h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
9h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Gridlock Guy: Tips for navigating ‘I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones’
2h ago
Texts between Herschel Walker’s wife, ex-girlfriend add twist to abortion drama
19h ago
Trump probe: Georgia grand jury seeks testimony from Newt Gingrich, Mike Flynn
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top