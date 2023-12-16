Kennesaw State secures 94-84 victory over Presbyterian

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Demond Robinson's 22 points helped Kennesaw State defeat Presbyterian 94-84 on Saturday.

Robinson added five rebounds for the Owls (8-3). Jamel King scored 22 points while shooting 6 for 11 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Simeon Cottle had 20 points and shot 4 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 10 of 13 from the free throw line.

Marquis Barnett finished with 27 points for the Blue Hose (7-5). Jamahri Harvey added 14 points for Presbyterian. Kory Mincy also had 13 points, seven assists and two steals.