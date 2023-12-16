Kennesaw State secures 94-84 victory over Presbyterian

Led by Demond Robinson's 22 points, the Kennesaw State Owls defeated the Presbyterian Blue Hose 94-84
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Demond Robinson's 22 points helped Kennesaw State defeat Presbyterian 94-84 on Saturday.

Robinson added five rebounds for the Owls (8-3). Jamel King scored 22 points while shooting 6 for 11 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Simeon Cottle had 20 points and shot 4 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 10 of 13 from the free throw line.

Marquis Barnett finished with 27 points for the Blue Hose (7-5). Jamahri Harvey added 14 points for Presbyterian. Kory Mincy also had 13 points, seven assists and two steals.

Kennesaw State hosts on Brescia Tuesday and Presbyterian visits Furman, also on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

