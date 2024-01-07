Kennesaw State secures 80-77 victory over Queens

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Terrell Burden scored 28 points as Kennesaw State beat Queens 80-77 on Saturday night.

Burden added six assists and three blocks for the Owls (10-5, 1-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Simeon Cottle shot 7 for 15 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to add 20 points. Demond Robinson was 4 of 8 shooting (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Royals (6-10, 0-1) were led in scoring by BJ McLaurin, who finished with 19 points. Deyton Albury added 13 points and two steals for Queens. AJ McKee also had 11 points and two steals.