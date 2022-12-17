BreakingNews
UPDATE: 2 killed, others injured in SW Atlanta shooting, police say
Kennesaw State secures 79-55 win against Georgia College

Led by Chris Youngblood's 18 points, the Kennesaw State Owls defeated the Georgia College Bobcats 79-55 on Saturday night

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Chris Youngblood's 18 points helped Kennesaw State defeat Georgia College 79-55 on Saturday night.

Youngblood had nine rebounds for the Owls (7-4). Kasen Jennings scored 10 points while shooting 3 for 7, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added four steals. Terrell Burden finished 3 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points.

The Bobcats were led in scoring by Brendan Rigsbee, who finished with 15 points. Austin Sloan added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Georgia College. Zyair Greene also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

