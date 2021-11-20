Kennesaw State runs to Big South title, 49-17, on Monmouth

The Owls (10-1, 7-0), ranked fifth in the FCS coaches poll, won their third Big South championship in the past five seasons, with the first 7-0 finish in the Big South. Kennesaw State earned the conference's automatic bid to the FCS playoffs, ending on a ninth straight win.

Monmouth (7-4, 6-1), ranked No. 24, now awaits an at-large bid. The Hawks, who'd won the three previous conference titles, came in allowing 103.7 yards per game rushing. Kennesaw State piled up 471 yards on the ground and another 100 through the air.