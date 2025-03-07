Kennesaw State plays Jacksonville State following Cottle's 24-point showing

The Gamecocks have gone 12-1 in home games. Jacksonville State is third in the CUSA in rebounding with 35.2 rebounds. Mason Nicholson leads the Gamecocks with 7.7 boards.

The Owls have gone 9-8 against CUSA opponents. Kennesaw State is sixth in the CUSA scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Adrian Wooley averaging 7.9.

Jacksonville State's average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Jacksonville State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaron Pierre Jr. is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 21.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Jao Ituka is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games.

Wooley is scoring 18.6 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Owls. Cottle is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.