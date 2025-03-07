Georgia News
Kennesaw State plays Jacksonville State following Cottle's 24-point showing

Kennesaw State visits the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Simeon Cottle scored 24 points in the Owls' 85-80 win over the Liberty Flames
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Kennesaw State Owls (17-13, 9-8 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (20-10, 12-5 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State takes on Jacksonville State after Simeon Cottle scored 24 points in Kennesaw State's 85-80 win against the Liberty Flames.

The Gamecocks have gone 12-1 in home games. Jacksonville State is third in the CUSA in rebounding with 35.2 rebounds. Mason Nicholson leads the Gamecocks with 7.7 boards.

The Owls have gone 9-8 against CUSA opponents. Kennesaw State is sixth in the CUSA scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Adrian Wooley averaging 7.9.

Jacksonville State's average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Jacksonville State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaron Pierre Jr. is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 21.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Jao Ituka is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games.

Wooley is scoring 18.6 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Owls. Cottle is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Florida head coach Todd Golden, center, reacts to a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: AP

Canvassers from the Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights speak with Rossy Gonzalez on Saturday, March 1, 2025, as she gathers information on how to respond if ICE agents come to the door. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

