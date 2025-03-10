Kennesaw State plays in CUSA Tournament against the UTEP

UTEP Miners (11-18, 4-14 CUSA) vs. Kennesaw State Owls (12-17, 7-11 CUSA)
Huntsville, Alabama; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State and UTEP play in the CUSA Tournament.
The Owls' record in CUSA play is 7-11, and their record is 5-6 in non-conference games. Kennesaw State has a 7-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Miners' record in CUSA action is 4-14. UTEP is 5-1 in one-possession games.
Kennesaw State's average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UTEP gives up. UTEP averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Kennesaw State gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Prencis Harden is averaging 15.7 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Owls. Keyarah Berry is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.
Ivane Tensaie is averaging 12.7 points for the Miners. Heaven Samayoa-Mathis is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 60.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.
Miners: 2-8, averaging 53.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates
Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.
Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says
The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.
Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank
The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.