Kennesaw State plays in CUSA Tournament against the UTEP

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

UTEP Miners (11-18, 4-14 CUSA) vs. Kennesaw State Owls (12-17, 7-11 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State and UTEP play in the CUSA Tournament.

The Owls' record in CUSA play is 7-11, and their record is 5-6 in non-conference games. Kennesaw State has a 7-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Miners' record in CUSA action is 4-14. UTEP is 5-1 in one-possession games.

Kennesaw State's average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UTEP gives up. UTEP averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Kennesaw State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prencis Harden is averaging 15.7 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Owls. Keyarah Berry is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ivane Tensaie is averaging 12.7 points for the Miners. Heaven Samayoa-Mathis is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 60.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Miners: 2-8, averaging 53.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

