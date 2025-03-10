Kennesaw State plays in CUSA Tournament against the UTEP

The Owls have gone 7-11 against CUSA opponents, with a 5-6 record in non-conference play. Kennesaw State is seventh in the CUSA scoring 62.5 points while shooting 39.4% from the field.

The Miners are 4-14 against CUSA teams. UTEP is 4-15 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Kennesaw State is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 41.3% UTEP allows to opponents. UTEP has shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Kennesaw State have averaged.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prencis Harden is averaging 15.9 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Owls. Keyarah Berry is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ndack Mbengue is averaging 8.9 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Miners. Ivane Tensaie is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 60.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Miners: 2-8, averaging 53.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.