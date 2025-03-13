Kennesaw State Owls play in CUSA Tournament against the New Mexico State Aggies

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State and New Mexico State play in the CUSA Tournament.

The Owls' record in CUSA games is 10-8, and their record is 8-5 in non-conference play. Kennesaw State leads the CUSA averaging 76.4 points and is shooting 42.7%.

The Aggies are 10-8 against CUSA teams. New Mexico State ranks seventh in the CUSA shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.

Kennesaw State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.7 per game New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State averages 69.4 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 72.9 Kennesaw State gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Aggies won 60-49 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Zawdie Jackson led the Aggies with 20 points, and Simeon Cottle led the Owls with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cottle averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Adrian Wooley is averaging 18.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Christian Cook is scoring 13.0 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Aggies. Peter Filipovity is averaging 12.7 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.