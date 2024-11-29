Kennesaw State Owls and the Towson Tigers square off in Lethbridge, Alberta

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State squares off against Towson in Lethbridge, Alberta.

The Owls have a 5-2 record in non-conference games. Kennesaw State is seventh in the CUSA in team defense, allowing 72.3 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Tigers are 4-3 in non-conference play. Towson has a 1-3 record against teams over .500.

Kennesaw State averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 4.6 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Towson allows. Towson averages 66.7 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 72.3 Kennesaw State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simeon Cottle is shooting 40.5% and averaging 17.3 points for the Owls.

Dylan Williamson is averaging 15.1 points for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.