Kennesaw State off to best start in program history at 4-0

Shepherd completed all three of his passes for 45 yards, including a 33-yard TD pass to Will Haigler in the second quarter, and ran 19 times for 93 yards.

Shepard opened the scoring for the Owls (4-0, 2-0 Big South Conference) with a 1-yard keeper on their first drive of the game. Bryson Armstrong made it 14-0 on a 75-yard interception return, and Isaac Foster scored on a 20-yard TD run to make it 21-0 before the end of the first quarter.