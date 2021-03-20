Kennesaw State moves to 3-0, beats Dixie State 37-27

Kody Wilstead accounted for three touchdowns to lead Dixie State (1-3). He was 21-of-39 passing with two touchdown passes, and he added 56 yards on the ground and a score. Quali Conley had 81 yards rushing and a touchdown. Deven Osborne caught nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Dixie State punter Johnny Borashan dropped a snap around the 15-yard line, and Cade Loden scooped up the ball and ran untouched into the end zone to give the Owls a 9-7 lead early in the second quarter.