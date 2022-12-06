ajc logo
Kennesaw State knocks off Charleston Southern, 76-65

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Led by Chris Youngblood's 16 points, the Kennesaw State Owls defeated the Charleston Southern Buccaneers 76-65

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Chris Youngblood had 16 points in Kennesaw State's 76-65 victory against Charleston Southern on Monday night.

Youngblood shot 4 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for the Owls (6-3). Demond Robinson added 10 points while going 5 of 8 and 0 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds, five steals, and three blocks. Quincy Adekokoya recorded nine points and finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

The Buccaneers (2-6) were led in scoring by Tyeree Bryan, who finished with 23 points. Taje' Kelly added 13 points and three steals for Charleston Southern. Claudell Harris Jr. also had 12 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

