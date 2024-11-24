Kennesaw State hosts No. 24 Rutgers following Cottle's 22-point performance

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-0) at Kennesaw State Owls (4-1)
Kennesaw, Georgia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -12.5; over/under is 157.5
BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State faces No. 24 Rutgers after Simeon Cottle scored 22 points in Kennesaw State's 84-78 victory against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.
The Owls are 4-0 in home games. Kennesaw State is seventh in the CUSA in team defense, giving up 70.6 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.
Rutgers finished 15-17 overall with a 3-9 record on the road last season. The Scarlet Knights gave up 66.5 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.
