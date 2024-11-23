Georgia News

Kennesaw State hosts No. 24 Rutgers after Bailey's 23-point game

By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-0) at Kennesaw State Owls (4-1)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Rutgers faces Kennesaw State after Ace Bailey scored 23 points in Rutgers' 74-63 win against the Merrimack Warriors.

The Owls are 4-0 on their home court. Kennesaw State is fourth in the CUSA with 28.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Braedan Lue averaging 5.2.

Rutgers went 7-14 in Big Ten play and 3-9 on the road last season. The Scarlet Knights averaged 65.4 points per game last season, 29.5 in the paint, 16.1 off of turnovers and 12.2 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

