Kennesaw State hosts New Mexico State following Filipovity's 20-point outing

New Mexico State Aggies (14-12, 7-6 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (16-11, 8-6 CUSA)
Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -4.5; over/under is 142.5
BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State takes on Kennesaw State after Peter Filipovity scored 20 points in New Mexico State's 61-52 victory over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.
The Owls have gone 12-2 in home games. Kennesaw State is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Aggies are 7-6 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State averages 70.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.
Kennesaw State makes 43.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than New Mexico State has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). New Mexico State has shot at a 42.0% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of Kennesaw State have averaged.
TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Wooley is scoring 18.6 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Owls. Simeon Cottle is averaging 17.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 39.7% over the past 10 games.
Christian Cook averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Zawdie Jackson is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.
Aggies: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
