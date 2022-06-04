Kennesaw State holds off Army 9-8 to stay alive

Both teams used big innings to stay in the game. Army (31-25) had a five-run fourth, with Cam Cerruto and Carter Macias driving in two runs each, for a 6-2 lead. Hatcher hit his second home run — a two-run shot — as Kennesaw State (36-27) scored four in the fifth to tie it.

The game was tied at 7 entering the bottom of the seventh when Cash Young and Spencer Hanson earned walks and Brayden Eidson advanced them with a sacrifice bunt. Tanner Gresham replaced Sean Dennehy (5-3) on the mound and Hassan slapped his first pitch into center field.