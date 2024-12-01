Kennesaw State hires NFL assistant Jerry Mack as head football coach

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Jerry Mack, the running backs coach for the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, was hired as Kennesaw State's head football coach on Sunday.

The 44-year-old Mack replaces Brian Bohannon, who had been the only coach in program history until he was fired with three games left in the regular season. Chandler Burks served as interim coach through the remainder of the 2-10 campaign, which included a 2-6 mark in the first season as a member of Conference USA.

“I am grateful and honored to be entrusted as the leader and standard bearer of our team,” Mack said in a statement issued by Kennesaw State. "I’m looking forward to helping our young men build on the success of our program, obtain degrees, win championships, and develop into great citizens that our KSU family will be proud of.”