Georgia News
Kennesaw State faces UTEP in CUSA Tournament

The Kennesaw State Owls play the UTEP Miners in the CUSA Tournament
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

UTEP Miners (11-18, 4-14 CUSA) vs. Kennesaw State Owls (12-17, 7-11 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State plays in the CUSA Tournament against UTEP.

The Owls have gone 7-11 against CUSA opponents, with a 5-6 record in non-conference play. Kennesaw State is 3-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Miners are 4-14 against CUSA opponents. UTEP ranks sixth in the CUSA with 31.2 rebounds per game led by Ndack Mbengue averaging 7.3.

Kennesaw State's average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UTEP allows. UTEP averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Kennesaw State allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Owls won 68-56 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Prencis Harden led the Owls with 39 points, and Mbengue led the Miners with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is averaging 15.7 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Owls. Keyarah Berry is averaging 11.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ivane Tensaie is averaging 12.7 points for the Miners. Mbengue is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 60.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Miners: 2-8, averaging 53.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

