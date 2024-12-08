Georgia News

Kennesaw State faces Chattanooga on 3-game road skid

By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago

Kennesaw State Owls (2-4) at Chattanooga Mocs (4-5)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State will try to stop its three-game road skid when the Owls visit Chattanooga.

The Mocs have gone 3-2 at home. Chattanooga is second in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 56.3 points while holding opponents to 37.3% shooting.

The Owls have gone 0-3 away from home. Kennesaw State is eighth in the CUSA with 31.0 rebounds per game led by Prencis Harden averaging 7.7.

Chattanooga scores 61.3 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 61.8 Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Chattanooga gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caia Elisaldez is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Mocs.

Keyarah Berry is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Owls.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

