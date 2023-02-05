X
Dark Mode Toggle

Kennesaw State ends Eastern Kentucky's eight-game win streak

Georgia News
52 minutes ago
Devontae Blanton scored 24 points to help Eastern Kentucky fend off Kennesaw State 77-74

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Devontae Blanton scored 24 points to help Eastern Kentucky fend off Kennesaw State 77-74 on Saturday.

Blanton had six rebounds for the Colonels (16-9, 9-3 Atlantic Sun Conference) and he made two free throws with five seconds left to put an end to Kennesaw State's eight-game win streak. Tayshawn Comer scored 15 points, while Leland Walker contributed 14 points and three steals.

The Owls (18-7, 10-2) were led by Terrell Burden with 16 points, 10 assists and four steals. Brandon Stroud pitched in with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Chris Youngblood scored 12.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. Eastern Kentucky visits Queens University, while Kennesaw State travels to play Jacksonville State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves prevail over pitcher Max Fried in salary arbitration 9h ago

Credit: Nick Cammett

'Died suddenly' posts twist tragedies to push vaccine lies
8h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 killed in separate Atlanta pedestrian, wrong-way driver crashes
10h ago

Credit: Brian Branch

US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
2h ago

Credit: Brian Branch

US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
2h ago

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Georgia senator files bill to restrict TikTok, other social media
The Latest
Jenkins, Long lead Old Dominion over Georgia Southern 64-58
1h ago
Pitcher Max Fried loses to Braves in salary arbitration
5h ago
Southern Miss secures 79-71 victory over Georgia State
6h ago
Featured

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
2h ago
The Jolt: GOP senators renew push for Clarence Thomas statue at Capitol
Bruce Springsteen, Black History Month and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top