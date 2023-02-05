Kennesaw State ends Eastern Kentucky's eight-game win streak

Blanton had six rebounds for the Colonels (16-9, 9-3 Atlantic Sun Conference) and he made two free throws with five seconds left to put an end to Kennesaw State's eight-game win streak. Tayshawn Comer scored 15 points, while Leland Walker contributed 14 points and three steals.

The Owls (18-7, 10-2) were led by Terrell Burden with 16 points, 10 assists and four steals. Brandon Stroud pitched in with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Chris Youngblood scored 12.