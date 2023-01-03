ajc logo
Kennesaw State earns 79-75 victory against Eastern Kentucky

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago
Led by Spencer Rodgers' 17 points, the Kennesaw State Owls defeated the Eastern Kentucky Colonels 79-75

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Spencer Rodgers had 17 points in Kennesaw State's 79-75 win against Eastern Kentucky on Monday night.

Rodgers added six rebounds for the Owls (10-5). Chris Youngblood added 15 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds. Terrell Burden recorded 15 points and shot 6 for 13 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line.

Michael Moreno led the way for the Colonels (8-7) with 23 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Eastern Kentucky also got 16 points and three steals from Cooper Robb. In addition, Devontae Blanton finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Kennesaw State visits North Florida while Eastern Kentucky visits Central Arkansas.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

