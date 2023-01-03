Kennesaw State earns 79-75 victory against Eastern Kentucky

Rodgers added six rebounds for the Owls (10-5). Chris Youngblood added 15 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds. Terrell Burden recorded 15 points and shot 6 for 13 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line.

Michael Moreno led the way for the Colonels (8-7) with 23 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Eastern Kentucky also got 16 points and three steals from Cooper Robb. In addition, Devontae Blanton finished with 10 points and six rebounds.