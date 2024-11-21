Kennesaw State defeats Abilene Christian 84-78

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Simeon Cottle had 22 points in Kennesaw State's 84-78 victory over Abilene Christian on Wednesday night.

Cottle shot 5 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 10 from the line for the Owls (4-1). Jamil Miller added 17 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line while they also had seven rebounds. Adrian Wooley had 17 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 9 from the line.

The Wildcats (3-2) were led in scoring by Quion Williams, who finished with 19 points, six rebounds and two steals. Leonardo Bettiol added 18 points and four steals for Abilene Christian. Hunter Jack Madden had 14 points and two steals.