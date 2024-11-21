Georgia News

Kennesaw State defeats Abilene Christian 84-78

Led by Simeon Cottle's 22 points, the Kennesaw State Owls defeated the Abilene Christian Wildcats 84-78 on Wednesday night
By The Associated Press
56 minutes ago

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Simeon Cottle had 22 points in Kennesaw State's 84-78 victory over Abilene Christian on Wednesday night.

Cottle shot 5 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 10 from the line for the Owls (4-1). Jamil Miller added 17 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line while they also had seven rebounds. Adrian Wooley had 17 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 9 from the line.

The Wildcats (3-2) were led in scoring by Quion Williams, who finished with 19 points, six rebounds and two steals. Leonardo Bettiol added 18 points and four steals for Abilene Christian. Hunter Jack Madden had 14 points and two steals.

Cottle scored 12 points in the first half and Kennesaw State went into the break trailing 42-40. Kennesaw State pulled off the victory after a 7-0 second-half run erased a three-point deficit and gave them the lead at 52-48 with 14:50 left in the half. Cottle scored 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

