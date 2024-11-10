Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon steps down amid reports of being fired with Owls at 1-8

Two more losses, including a 43-35 setback against UTEP in double overtime this past Saturday, finished off Bohannon's tenure.

Co-offensive coordinator Chandler Burks will take over as interim head coach for the final three games of the season while Kennesaw State searches for a new coach.

“Coach Brian Bohannon informed me this morning that he has decided to step down as our head football coach,” athletic director Milton Overton said in a statement. “Coach Bohannon led Kennesaw State into the football era, poured his heart and soul into this program, and represented our university with the highest standards of professionalism and character.”

Bohannon quickly transformed Kennesaw State into one of the nation's top FCS programs, twice leading the Owls to the national quarterfinals and two others times reaching the second round of the playoffs.

Kennesaw State had seven straight winning seasons and a record of 63-18 as a member of the Big South Conference.

But the Owls slipped to 5-6 after moving to the ASUN Conference in 2022 and struggled even more in one season as an independent before joining Conference USA this season.

