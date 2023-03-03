X
Dark Mode Toggle

Kennesaw State advances to ASUN Tournament title game

Georgia News
40 minutes ago
Led by Terrell Burden's 20 points, the Kennesaw State Owls defeated the Lipscomb Bisons 80-71 in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament semifinals

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Terrell Burden had 20 points in Kennesaw State's 80-71 win against Lipscomb on Thursday night in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament semifinals.

Burden had six rebounds and seven assists for the Owls (25-8). Brandon Stroud added 17 points while shooting 6 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had nine rebounds. Alex Peterson finished 4 of 4 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

The Bisons (20-13) were led by Jacob Ognacevic, who posted 26 points. Matthew Schner added 18 points for Lipscomb. In addition, Quincy Clark finished with 12 points, four assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Falling concrete forces cancellation of events in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens17m ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Kirby Smart failing at big part of his job
7h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Georgia Senate squashes Buckhead City rebellion
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves manager Brian Snitker on Ozuna: ‘Marcell is gonna be on our team’
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves manager Brian Snitker on Ozuna: ‘Marcell is gonna be on our team’
6h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Atlanta police make arrest in shooting death of Clark Atlanta student
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Georgia House seeks more improvements to mental health
35m ago
Georgia senators seek tighter ban on outside election funds
1h ago
Georgia women advance to SEC quarters, beat Auburn 63-47
3h ago
Featured

Itchin’ mad about the early pollen in Atlanta? Blame the warm weather
11h ago
The Jolt: Busy, long day at the Georgia Legislature. Some bills to watch
16h ago
Atlanta neighbors want to reclaim and revitalize the Joyland neighborhood
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top