Kennesaw St. visits Wofford

TEAM LEADERS: The Owls are led by Spencer Rodgers and Chris Youngblood. Rodgers has averaged 12.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while Youngblood has recorded 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Terriers have been led by B.J. Mack and Max Klesmit, who are scoring 12.9 and 15.1 per game, respectively.SOLID SPENCER: Rodgers has connected on 30 percent of the 40 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 15 over his last three games. He's also made 78.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Kennesaw State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 78 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 78.