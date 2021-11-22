Kennesaw St. visits Wake Forest

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The prolific Alondes Williams is averaging 20.8 points and 4.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Demon Deacons. Daivien Williamson has complemented Williams and is accounting for 17 points and 2.8 steals per game. The Owls have been led by Chris Youngblood, who is averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds.TERRIFIC YOUNGBLOOD: Youngblood has connected on 30.8 percent of the 26 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 16 over his last three games. He's also made 90 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Wake Forest has scored 86.5 points per game and allowed 64 over its four-game home winning streak.