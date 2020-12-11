X

Kennesaw St. squares off against Dalton State

Georgia News | 44 minutes ago
The Kennesaw State Owls will be taking on the Roadrunners of NAIA school Dalton State

Dalton State vs. Kennesaw State (2-2)

KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Kennesaw State Owls are set to battle the Roadrunners of NAIA program Dalton State. Kennesaw State lost 93-58 at Creighton in its most recent game.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Kennesaw State's Chris Youngblood, Kasen Jennings and Brandon Stroud have collectively scored 35 percent of all Owls points this season.SOLID SPENCER: Through four games, Kennesaw State's Spencer Rodgers has connected on 39.1 percent of the 23 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converting 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Kennesaw State went 1-12 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Owls put up 56.4 points per contest across those 13 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.