Kennesaw St. opens season against Carver College

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
The Kennesaw State Owls are set to battle the Cougars of Carver College

Carver College vs. Kennesaw State (0-0)

KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Kennesaw State Owls are set to battle the Cougars of Carver College. Kennesaw State went 1-28 last year and finished ninth in the Atlantic Sun.

DID YOU KNOW: Kennesaw State went 1-12 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Owls offense scored 56.4 points per matchup across those 13 games.

