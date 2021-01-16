Kennesaw St. looks to end streak vs North Alabama

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Spencer Rodgers has averaged 16.5 points and 4.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Owls. Complementing Rodgers is Chris Youngblood, who is putting up 12.6 points per game. The Lions have been led by Mervin James, who is averaging 14 points and 6.4 rebounds.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Lions have scored 72 points per game and allowed 65 points per game across three conference games. Those are both nice improvements over the 54.5 points scored and 74.5 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MERVIN: James has connected on 30.8 percent of the 26 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 17 over his last five games. He's also made 62.5 percent of his foul shots this season.