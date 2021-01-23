Kennesaw St. looks to end streak vs N. Fla.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their freshmen this year. Jose Placer, Josh Endicott and Jonathan Aybar have collectively scored 41 percent of North Florida's points this season. For Kennesaw State, Spencer Rodgers, Chris Youngblood, Brandon Stroud and Kasen Jennings have collectively accounted for 59 percent of all Kennesaw State scoring, including 63 percent of the team's points over its last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Ospreys have given up only 67.8 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 80.4 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.SOLID SPENCER: Rodgers has connected on 39.8 percent of the 88 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 27 over his last five games. He's also converted 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.