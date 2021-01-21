Kennesaw St. looks to end streak vs Liberty

SLIPPING AT 64: Kennesaw State is 0-10 when it allows at least 64 points and 3-1 when it holds opponents to less than 64.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Liberty is a perfect 8-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Flames are 4-5 this season when they block fewer than three shots.

DID YOU KNOW: The Liberty offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 18th-lowest rate in the country. The Kennesaw State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 253rd among Division I teams).

