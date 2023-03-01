X
Kennesaw St. advances to ASUN semis holding off Queens

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Demond Robinson scored 24 points and top-seeded Kennesaw State beat Queens 67-66 on Tuesday night in an ASUN quarterfinal matchup.

Chris Youngblood's jump shot with 2:21 left gave the Owls (24-8) a 62-60 lead and they led for the remainder.

Queens' Chris Ashby made a 3-pointer with three seconds left brought the Royals (18-15) within 67-66 and they immediately called a timeout. Queens' Trey Hubbard immediately fouled Youngblood who missed two foul shots but the Royals failed to get off a shot to end it.

Youngblood scored 12 points and Terrell Burden scored 10 for the Owls.

Kalib Mathews and Kenny Dye each scored 13 points and AJ McKee 11.

The Owls host No. 5-seed Lipscomb on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

