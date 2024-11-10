Georgia News

Kendal Coleman scores 21, California Baptist holds off Kennesaw State 88-84

Led by Kendal Coleman's 21 points, the California Baptist Lancers defeated the Kennesaw State Owls 88-84
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Kendal Coleman scored 21 points to lead California Baptist to an 88-84 victory over Kennesaw State on Saturday night.

Coleman also contributed 10 rebounds for the Lancers (2-0). Martel Williams added 20 points while going 5 of 12 and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line with six rebounds. Dominique Daniels Jr. shot 7 of 19 from the field, including 0 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 18 points.

The Owls (1-1) were led by Simeon Cottle with 26 points. Adrian Wooley added 19 points, six rebounds and five assists. Ricardo Wright scored 11.

Williams scored 11 points in the first half for Cal Baptist, which went into halftime tied 42-all. Coleman scored 15 points in the second half to help the Lancers pull out the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Freshmen Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel help No. 7 Duke roll past Maine 96-62 in season...
Placeholder Image

AP

John Calipari wins Arkansas debut as 16th-ranked Razorbacks beat Lipscomb 76-60
Placeholder Image

AP

UCF opens season with court-storming 64-61 win over No. 13 Texas A&M
Placeholder Image

Callaway, Prince Avenue Christian capture region titles with ranked wins
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Messi and Inter Miami ousted from MLS playoffs. Atlanta United upsets top seeds 3-2 in...1h ago
Bulls pull off comeback to beat Hawks 125-113, snap 4-game skid1h ago
Saturday's Scores2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

John Spink

Turnout in Georgia reached new high of nearly 5.3M voters
Atlanta Beltline buys notorious Elleven45 Lounge as part of Buckhead expansion
Weekend Predictions: Falcons win, Georgia and Georgia Tech lose