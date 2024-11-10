Kendal Coleman scores 21, California Baptist holds off Kennesaw State 88-84

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Kendal Coleman scored 21 points to lead California Baptist to an 88-84 victory over Kennesaw State on Saturday night.

Coleman also contributed 10 rebounds for the Lancers (2-0). Martel Williams added 20 points while going 5 of 12 and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line with six rebounds. Dominique Daniels Jr. shot 7 of 19 from the field, including 0 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 18 points.

The Owls (1-1) were led by Simeon Cottle with 26 points. Adrian Wooley added 19 points, six rebounds and five assists. Ricardo Wright scored 11.