Kemp to use $5M in virus aid to help students finish college

Georgia State started issuing Panther Retention Grants in 2011, after noting that many students dropped out of school just short of their degree after running out of financial aid and loans. Students who stop taking classes, even if they intend to only take a break for a semester, are much less likely to finish their degrees. And students who borrow money but don't earn a degree are often those most burdened by student loan payments, studies have found.

Although Georgia provided more than $720 million in HOPE scholarships in the year ended June 30, those grants don't cover the financial need of many students. Jennifer Lee, a higher education policy analyst at the liberal-leaning Georgia Budget and Policy Institute, called Kemp's plan a “great idea," saying she hoped it could become a permanent part of the state budget.

“My understanding is that this is one-time federal funds. Gov. Kemp described it as a pilot,” Lee said. “But if implemented well, I am extremely confident this idea will be hugely successful and that lawmakers will hopefully decide to invest some sustainable state dollars to this strategy.”

In 2018, Georgia State issued more than 2,000 grants, ranging from $300 to $2,000. The university says that from 2011 through 2018, 86% of more than 12,000 grant recipients went on to graduate, most within two semesters.

Students don’t have to apply, with the money going to those who can’t register for the next semester because of unpaid bills, have unmet financial need, and have at least a “C” average. That success story, combined with similar experiences at other schools, have led dozens of other colleges nationwide to offer emergency grants.

In 2016-2017, Georgia State spent $1.8 million on the program.

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.