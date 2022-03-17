Kemp to sign bill suspending gas tax after Senate approval

It could take some time for consumers to see relief, because gas stations now are selling fuel they were taxed on at the wholesale level.

Sen. Jen Jordan, a Sandy Springs Democrat, asked whether the bill guarantees consumers will see the decreases. Hufstetler said laws against price gouging should provide some protection.

Suspending collections could cost the state up to $400 million that would be used for road building and other transportation projects. The Kemp administration plans to use part of the roughly $1.25 billion in leftover surplus from the last budget year, beyond $1.1 billion in state income tax refunds, to cover any gap in transportation funding. Kemp could also dip into the state’s $4.3 billion rainy day fund.

Byrd said Kemp could extend the tax break via executive order that would have to be ratified later by lawmakers. Kemp abated gas taxes in 2021 during a pipeline shutdown, and Byrd said former Gov. Nathan Deal had suspended gas taxes multiple times.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia has already been advocating for the federal government to suspend collection of its gas tax, responding to discontent over rising fuel prices.

Both Kemp and Warnock are running for reelection this year.

Hufstetler, like other Republicans, said President Joe Biden's hostility to oil drilling is to blame for part of the price increases. Republicans also blamed Biden for broader inflation in the economy, prompting Democrats to reply in what became an extended debate on an unopposed bill.

But there are other forces at play. The price of crude oil has been rising over the past year, as oil and gas suppliers that had scaled back production during the pandemic struggle to keep up with renewed demand. More recently, buyers have shunned Russian crude following its invasion of Ukraine, pushing prices even higher.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. on Thursday was $4.29, according to AAA. It was $4.24 in Georgia. Prices have dropped slightly in the last week as oil prices have dipped slightly.

