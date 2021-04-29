Kemp taps former U.S. attorney Christine as new circuit's DA

Christine tells WRDW-TV that building a new prosecutor's office is an opportunity he's ready for.

“Some of the challenges I think there are going to be administrative challenges, there are going to be logistical challenges, and I’m excited about those,” said Christine.

The new district attorney said he will work with Augusta Circuit District Attorney Jared Williams during the handoff, saying “I don’t think we could have a better partner.”

“I look forward to working with him to ensure a smooth transition for the citizens of Columbia County,” Williams said in a statement.