Kemp suspends south Georgia mayor accused of stealing nearly $65,000 from his town

PINEVIEW, Ga. (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp has suspended a south Georgia mayor who was indicted on charges that he stole nearly $65,000 from his town.

Kemp on Tuesday issued an order suspending from office Brandon Holt, the mayor of Pineview, until his criminal charges are resolved. Under state law, Holt won't be paid by the 500-resident town during his suspension.

Holt was arrested in January and indicted in March. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged Holt with 75 counts of theft by taking, saying he took $64,455 from the town's bank account between June and October, using the mobile payment service Cash App to transfer the money to his personal bank account 75 times.

Holt is free on bail. His lawyer did not immediately return a phone call and email seeking comment Wednesday.

Under the suspension process, a review commission recommends to Kemp whether the charges impact the accused official's ability to continue in office. In this case, Attorney General Chris Carr, Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller recommended Holt be suspended.

Holt has previously been arrested in Bibb County in 2022 on theft by deception and financial identity charges, WMAZ-TV has reported. In an indictment in that case, Holt is accused of stealing more than $22,000 from Macon Asphalt and sending it to two loan companies. Holt has pleaded not guilty in that case and awaits trial.

