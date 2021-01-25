Kemp supports 2 new anti-trafficking bills in Georgia

The lawsuit bill would let a victim sue anyone who knowingly benefited from trafficking for up to 10 years after the action, or up to 10 years after a victim's 18th birthday. The state attorney general could also bring such a lawsuit. Any suits would be frozen until after a criminal case is involved. Kemp said the measure mirrors an existing federal law.

Both bills are supposed to be introduced in coming days.

“Every day, we will continue to be on the lookout for new ways to help and make a difference,” Marty Kemp said. “And I promise you, we will not rest until every victim is rescued and every trafficker is behind bars.”