Kemp spends $2M from emergency fund for anti-crime efforts

Hall said the number of state officers working on the weekend effort can sometimes reach dozens.

Besides state troopers, the unit includes officers from the Motor Carrier Compliance division, agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, agents from the state Department of Natural Resources, and Atlanta police officers.

Over nearly four months, the unit says it has arrested 416 people, impounded 474 vehicles, tracked down 116 wanted people and confiscated 38 guns.

“They should know this isn’t stopping anytime soon,” Kemp told reporters Thursday. “We are coming after you, next. You should move your street racing to another state.”

Kemp said last week that he wants lawmakers to consider anti-crime proposals when they return for a special session to redraw electoral districts this fall.

Ahead of 2022 state elections, many Republicans are trying to make the case that voters shouldn’t trust Democrats on crime, even though state government has traditionally had a limited role in fighting crime, with most of the responsibility falling to local sheriffs, police departments and district attorneys.