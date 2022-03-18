Kemp signs law suspending Georgia gas taxes through May

Kemp could extend the tax break via executive order that would have to be ratified later by lawmakers. Kemp abated gas taxes in 2021 during a pipeline shutdown, and former Gov. Nathan Deal suspended gas taxes multiple times.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia has already been advocating for the federal government to suspend collection of its gas tax, responding to discontent over rising fuel prices.

Both Kemp and Warnock are running for reelection this year.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. on Thursday was $4.27, according to AAA. It was $4.22 in Georgia. Prices have been dropping over the past week as oil prices have fallen, after spiking following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

