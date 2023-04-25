Kemp signs Georgia law for veterans mental health grants

Georgia's Department of Veterans Service will offer grants to nonprofit groups to provide mental health and addiction services to those groups under House Bill 414.

The Republican Kemp told a group of lawmakers and veterans at a state Capitol ceremony in Atlanta that the effort is modeled on a clinic in Hinesville, near Fort Stewart, that opened last year. The Cohen Family Clinic provides free services to military members, veterans and their families and is run by Aspire Health Partners. The Florida-based nonprofit runs a similar clinic in Tampa.