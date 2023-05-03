Kemp signs bill to ban outside election cash in Georgia

That set off a round of condemnations from Republicans that DeKalb had broken the law.

Republican lawmakers originally wrote the bill to force the county to give the money back, but the measure was rewritten to let DeKalb keep the money. Forcing DeKalb to refund the money could have been an illegal after-the-fact law.

Republicans say any money should be donated to the state and divvied up according to directions from the State Elections Board, which is dominated by Republican appointees. The board has not yet adopted any rules.

Democrats said the 2021 law made it more expensive for counties to run elections and that without outside funding, counties may have to raise taxes.

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.