Kemp signs bill aimed at banning 'defund the police' efforts

“Listen, I support local control, but when you have local governments that are out of control, I knew we had to act,” Gaines said of Athens-Clarke and Atlanta. “While we're fortunate these proposals didn’t pass the first time around, we can’t let it happen.”

Most Democrats opposed restricting local control and said Republicans were grandstanding to score political points.

A similar measure has become law in Florida, while other states are considering them.

Defunding the police was debated extensively across the country, including during the presidential race, but not much action followed. An Associated Press review found that while some local governments trimmed police budgets, cuts were mostly modest. In Minneapolis, despite efforts to transform policing, the city is planning to spend $6.4 million to try to fill vacancies.

Under the Georgia measure, cities and counties can cut more than 5% if local revenues decline by more than that, and cities and counties with fewer than 25 officers are exempt.

There's also a provision to allow governments to make larger capital expenditures for a year and not get locked in to higher levels of spending. Cities also could abolish their police forces and contract with counties for law enforcement if they guarantee equivalent levels of protection.

It's unclear what the penalty would be for a government that defies the law. Gaines has said decreases of more than 5% could be challenged in court.

